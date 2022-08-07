Citigroup Downgrades Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) to Reduce

Citigroup cut shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Stock Performance

NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Skillz has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 68.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 68.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 80.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 108,027 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 133.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 36,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 85.0% during the second quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.