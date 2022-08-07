Citigroup Lowers Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target to $7.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASGGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 215.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 158,003 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

