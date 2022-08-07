Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 10,000 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CLFD stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
