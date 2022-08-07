Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 10,000 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clearfield Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearfield Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,127,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 14.2% in the first quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

