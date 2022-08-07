Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Raymond James

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. Cognex has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Cognex by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,785,000 after acquiring an additional 82,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.