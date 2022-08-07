Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

