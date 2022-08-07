Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

