Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Comerica worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

