Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $3,084,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in NVR by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in NVR by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,359.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,239.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,537.44. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

