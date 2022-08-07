Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,095,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $204.91 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

