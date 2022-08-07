Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $45,783,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after buying an additional 68,577 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $556.02 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $556.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.