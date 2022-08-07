Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 924 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.44% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLV opened at $58.50 on Friday. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45.

