Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

