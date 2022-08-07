Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 64.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 987,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 173,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 68,290 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PFN opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

