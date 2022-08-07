Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.26% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,688.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 570,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

