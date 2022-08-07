Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 80.4% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 135,554 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Charter Communications by 176.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $462.98 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

Charter Communications Company Profile



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

