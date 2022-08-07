Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.83

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $9.92. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 5,347 shares changing hands.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $130,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

