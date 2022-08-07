Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $571.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $540.67 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.30.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

