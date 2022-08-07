Cowen Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $107.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

