Cowen Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $440.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cowen from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.62.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $427.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

