Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cowen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.63. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 57.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

