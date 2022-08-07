Cowen Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $100.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

