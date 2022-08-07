Crescent Energy (CRGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $5.97. The company had revenue of $598.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

Crescent Energy stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 2.56. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Crescent Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

