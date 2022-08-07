Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.