CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

