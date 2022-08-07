Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

