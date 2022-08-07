CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.90.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

