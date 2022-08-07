Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $127.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,520 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

