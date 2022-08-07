Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,747.35

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,747.35 ($45.92) and traded as high as GBX 3,844 ($47.10). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,578 ($43.84), with a volume of 213,969 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,300 ($64.94) to GBX 4,200 ($51.46) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,340.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,524.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,744.70.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

