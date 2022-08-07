DermTech (DMTK) to Release Earnings on Monday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect DermTech to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $8.45 on Friday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $252.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at DermTech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $23,470. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DermTech by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DermTech by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

