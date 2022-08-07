DermTech (DMTK) to Release Earnings on Monday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect DermTech to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DermTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $8.45 on Friday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $252.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DMTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Insider Transactions at DermTech
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DermTech by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DermTech by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DermTech Company Profile
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
