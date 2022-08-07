Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $55.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.38.

DISH stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DISH Network has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,417,000 after acquiring an additional 286,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in DISH Network by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

