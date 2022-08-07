Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $85.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

