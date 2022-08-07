DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of DISH opened at $19.20 on Thursday. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 38.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

