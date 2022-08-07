Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $938.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.