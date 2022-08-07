Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $53.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 297.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 52.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 92.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,038.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 479,164 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

