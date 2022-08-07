Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

