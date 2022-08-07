Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENRFF. Raymond James cut their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ENRFF opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.