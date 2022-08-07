Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora Sells 2,825 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

ENPH opened at $300.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $305.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

