Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,627 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Terreno Realty worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSE TRNO opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.75. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

