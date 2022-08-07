Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

