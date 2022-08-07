Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 118,076 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 635.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 916.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $74.21 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

