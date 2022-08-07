Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

