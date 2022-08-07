Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of EMCOR Group worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

