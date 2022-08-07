Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,502 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of V.F. worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $45.67 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

