Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of AMN opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

