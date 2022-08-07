Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of SLM worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,850 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in SLM by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 78,214.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,641 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 3,288.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 801,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SLM by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 391,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

SLM opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.