Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,333 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 447,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.92) to €14.00 ($14.43) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.09) to €12.80 ($13.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.95) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.89) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 21.17%. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

