Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,412 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Americold Realty Trust worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.50, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $37.78.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.