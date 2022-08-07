Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Lowered to $40.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NVST opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Envista has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envista will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 8,922.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

