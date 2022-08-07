Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at $474,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $185.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.36). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,161.70% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Stories

