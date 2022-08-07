Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.29.

NYSE EFX opened at $212.45 on Wednesday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.08.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equifax by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Equifax by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

